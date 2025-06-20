Charlotte Flair is NOT one of the all-time greats, says real-life Bloodline member

A WWE Hall of Famer has shared a blunt opinion on Charlotte Flair. WWE legend Rikishi, unlike many others, does not consider her one of the greatest of all time.

Charlotte made her main roster debut a decade ago. Over the past 10 years, she has achieved nearly everything in the business and is a guaranteed future WWE Hall of Famer. She boasts a massive fan following, and her fans call her the greatest women's wrestler in WWE history.

Rikishi doesn't think so. The real-life Bloodline member didn't mince words while critiquing Charlotte Flair on his Off The Top podcast. He then named a bunch of female stars that he ranks higher than Flair.

“No, I wouldn’t. Okay. No, I wouldn’t. There’s so many other wrestlers before her, before her time. You know, had they been young to be able to go… they can keep up with her. It wasn’t built like her, as far as pushing her as far as in superstar status. But there was these… there’s a few of them. There’s Miss Jackie, Miss Texas. Yeah, Miss Texas. Can you imagine Miss Texas [Jacqueline Moore] was young and in this era right now? The way that she worked. Ivory back in the day, right? She again, you know, these names that I’m throwing out there were kind of, like, never really pushed, pushed, but they were so good of workers that they were able to make other superstars.” [H/T WrestlingNewsCo]

Ric Flair, Charlotte Flair's dad, certainly won't agree with Rikishi

Ric Flair has stated multiple times in the past that his daughter is the greatest of all time. He truly believes she has had the greatest career of any female star in WWE, and no one surpasses her when it comes to being the GOAT of the women's division.

Charlotte Flair currently performs on the SmackDown brand. It would be interesting to know what she has to say in response to Rikishi's assessment of her.

