Charlotte Flair claims she didn't purposely go off-script during controversial WWE segment that got her real-life heat

Charlotte Flair has claimed that she didn't go off-script during her title swap segment with Becky Lynch in 2021.

The 2021 WWE Draft saw Lynch and Flair get drafted into separate brands. With the two women in possession of the SmackDown and RAW Women's Championships respectively at the time, WWE decided to host a title exchange segment that didn't go down as everyone expected it to.

Instead of handing the title to Lynch, Flair threw it on the ground, a move that seemingly left the Irishwoman furious. Reports even suggested that the two got into a heated argument backstage, with Flair being escorted out of the building.

Speaking recently on Broken Skull Sessions with 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin, Flair claimed she wouldn't purposefully go off-script on a scripted show:

"You've got two women. They wanna be the best, they wanna be in that top spot. I wish I could sit here and tell you, I did it on purpose but if people need me to be that bad guy, I'll be that bad guy. Things happen on-screen. I would never go on a scripted television show and purposely do something on purpose," said Flair. [0:25-0:52]

Becky Lynch previously revealed the original plans for her title exchange with Charlotte Flair

Becky Lynch previously explained her side of the story while speaking to 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin during an appearance on Broken Skulls Sessions.

According to The Man, the segment was supposed to play out easily, with Lynch grabbing the title out of Charlotte Flair's hand unknowingly:

"Oh god, yeah. It should've been easy. It was supposed to be a straightforward thing where we were to exchange titles, I grab it out of her hand unknowingly, I'm 'Becky 2 Belts' for a second, then I toss her the title and she tells Sonya to pick it up and challenges me for a fight and I back out of it and go. Everybody was supposed to get their moment there, you know. There was a lot of heat there afterwards because that was the way it was supposed to be done. In advance, I told some people that this isn't what's going to happen, when I try to grab it, she's going to drop it – and that's what happened," said Lynch. (1:18:40 onwards)

As of right now, both Lynch and Flair are absent from WWE programming. Flair hasn't appeared on TV since losing her "I Quit" match to Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash.

Meanwhile, Lynch suffered a shoulder injury at SummerSlam 2022 and is expected to be sidelined for a while.

