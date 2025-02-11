Charlotte Flair is officially handed a new nickname on WWE RAW

Charlotte Flair has been known as 'The Queen' throughout her main roster career, and her accolades have backed this up. The 14-time Women's World Champion recently won the Royal Rumble in her returning WWE match but had teased a new nickname with her merchandise leading up to her return.

This week on RAW, Rhea Ripley was asked about Charlotte Flair's WrestleMania decision and was able to claim that she thought Charlotte was stalling in order to remain relevant.

As part of the promo, Ripley referred to her as "the so-called 'Top Girl.'" It seems that this is now the name that Flair has been going with since making her return. It makes sense for her to decide on this name, given that she will now main event WrestleMania following her Rumble win.

Who will Charlotte Flair face at WrestleMania 41?

Charlotte Flair has made it clear over the past week that she has several choices when it comes to WrestleMania. Giulia, Rhea Ripley, and Tiffany Stratton have all been put on notice by the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble winner, who is still no closer to making her choice.

All three women have made it clear that they will be happy to face Charlotte at WrestleMania, but it appears that the story could lead to Tiffany Stratton vs. Flair in April.

Flair made her return to SmackDown, which would make sense if she chose Stratton, but there is also some history there with Rhea Ripley, and despite the two women being on opposite brands, the Rumble winner is allowed to work across brands if needed.

On the other hand, Jey Uso, the winner of the men's Rumble match, made his choice last night on RAW, and the first match made official for WrestleMania 41 was Jey Uso vs. Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship, as long as Gunther is able to retain his title until April.

