Charlotte Flair touts new nickname ahead of imminent WWE return

Charlotte Flair seemingly revealed a new nickname ahead of her WWE return. The veteran will be competing in the Women's Royal Rumble match this weekend in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Flair took to her Instagram story today to reveal new merchandise ahead of her return to action. In her post, she also put the words "Top Girl" over her eyes, potentially revealing a new nickname ahead of her return at WWE Royal Rumble 2025. You can check out the 38-year-old's update on Instagram by clicking here.

Flair showed off her new merchandise on social media ahead of her return. [Image credit: Screenshot of Charlotte Flair's Instagram story]

Flair missed the entirety of 2024 due to a major injury suffered in a singles match against Damage CTRL's Asuka in December 2023. The Empress of Tomorrow has also been out with an injury since WWE Backlash 2024. Asuka shared a concerning message today and noted that she was feeling unsafe as of late.

WWE analyst wants to see Charlotte Flair versus Tiffany Stratton at WrestleMania

Wrestling veteran Sam Roberts recently stated that he was hoping to see Tiffany Stratton defend her WWE Women's Championship against Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 41.

The Buff Barbie won the title by finally cashing in her Money in the Bank contract on Nia Jax following The Irresistible Force's victory over Naomi on the January 3 edition of SmackDown. Speaking on his Notsam Wrestling podcast, the media personality made it clear that he wanted to see Flair go after Stratton once she returned to action.

"There were rumors over the last week about there being a plan for Charlotte Flair versus Tiffany Stratton at WrestleMania. I mean, some people were like, 'Oh, that's the first I've heard about it this week.' Other people listen to Notsam Wrestling and know that I've said that for months. That's the WrestleMania match that I want — Charlotte Flair versus Tiffany Stratton. Of course there are people who are saying Flair might be the one that did in Jade Cargill, that threw her on the car, but I don't see that." [From 1:00:42 to 1:01:10]

You can check out Roberts' comments in the video below:

Flair is regarded as one of the greatest female WWE Superstars of all time. It will be interesting to see if she can add to her legacy by winning the Women's Royal Rumble match on Saturday night.

