Charlotte Flair opened up about her role in WWE

Right now, WWE has three brands - RAW, SmackDown, and NXT. Those brands all have their own rosters, with minimal crossover, and most definitely no Superstars competing on all three brands. Aside from one: Charlotte Flair.

When The Queen defeated Rhea Ripley to win the NXT Championship at WrestleMania, many thought that meant Flair would join the black and gold brand as a full-time Superstar. In all fairness, that DID happen, but the 12-time Women's Champion has also remained on the RAW brand - and also since appeared on SmackDown twice as a result of the Brand-to-Brand Invitational.

Those appearances, since WrestleMania, have saw Charlotte Flair compete in Champion vs Champion Matches against Asuka and Bayley on RAW and SmackDown, as well as competing against Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott, and in Triple Threat Match against Nia Jax and Natalya to determine the number one contender to the RAW Women's Championship at WWE Backlash.

Meanwhile, on the black and gold brand, Flair has gone up against Mia Yim, and tagged with Chelsea Green against the two women she'll be defending the NXT Women's Championship against at NXT TakeOver: In Your House this weekend - Io Shirai and Ripley.

Ahead of that match, I had the pleasure of asking Charlotte Flair a couple of questions, and of course I had to ask all about Flair's comments to myself in January about fans not getting the chance to miss her, and how that's amplified now.

The Queen insisted that none of the storylines she's in are actually a "Charlotte Flair push" before stating, "I'm just put [there] because I can basically do anything and everything they ask."

Charlotte Flair sets the record straight

You can listen below, or read on for the full transcript.

Last time we spoke, I asked you about what we'll call a myth - about you win too many matches or being too strongly pushed, and you told me the reason that criticism came up was that people didn't get the chance to miss you - so of course I loved the initial SmackDown promo about you being brought in because the people want more Charlotte Flair.

Now it seems like you're the hardest working Superstar in WWE because you're on all three brands, but I want to ask - what do you see your role as being currently in WWE and how did you end up being on all three brands?

"Oh, man. That's a loaded question!"

"I don't know how that came about! I just... Like we talked about before, I really do think that my consistency is a detriment to people missing me. I feel like I am doing some of my best work of my career right now, promo-wise and in-ring-wise but, because people see me all the time, I think they're used to it and the expectation is so high, and it's so frustrating because it's like, 'Well, am I not supposed to be hungry? Am I not supposed to always want to be on top? Am I not supposed to be fighting to get better?' "

"I don't know. It's like a Catch-22. I think the biggest thing for me is, yes, I'm on all three brands but, if you look at my storylines that I am a part of, I am a part of someone else's storyline, it's not like anything is a "Charlotte Flair" push. Like, there's nothing that... I'm just put [there] because I can basically do anything and everything they ask.

"Like, going to SmackDown was not for me. That's not a push. That is "Charlotte Flair is a name and she's coming to SmackDown". So, currently, I am just all over the place, brand-wise, because I am the hardest worker, and I will say that, for the women."

"When the crowd chants, "you don't go here." Excuse me. I MADE here."



"I've been going straight for six years. And, you know, I don't know, I like getting better, I like being at work, this is my job, I love it. I don't want to go away.

"But it is frustrating because I think people take the growth and my work, you know, for granted because they see it all the time. It's not like, "Oh, man..." It's hard. I don't know what the right answer is."

You can watch Charlotte Flair defend her NXT Women's Championship against Io Shirai and Rhea Ripley at NXT TakeOver: In Your House LIVE this Sunday on the WWE Network from 1am UK time.