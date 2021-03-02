"It wasn't supposed to be that way" - Charlotte Flair on her storyline with Ric Flair

Charlotte Flair has opened up on her storyline with her father Ric Flair, and has revealed how it wasn't originally supposed to be the way it is.

Charlotte Flair began a storyline with Ric Flair and Lacey Evans in January, with The Nature Boy managing Evans. The Sassy Southern Belle had to step away from the ring due to her real-life pregnancy. Charlotte Flair told her father to leave on an episode of RAW last month which brought an end to this storyline.

In a recent interview with TV Insider, Charlotte Flair spoke about the emotional promo that she cut on her father on RAW.

"I loved the back-and-forth because originally it wasn't supposed to be that way. My dad comes from an era where he can cut a promo and not have to memorize things. I'm so in the zone right now where for the first time in my career I'm comfortable to ad lib out there. I'm an emotional person as it is, so trying to channel certain things that have frustrated me was very easy. I was never expecting to be back on screen with my dad in 2021 and have him across the ring from me [supporting someone else]. So I was able to bring out certain emotions."

"Go home. I am thankful for the doors you have opened. I am thankful for everything you have given me. But let me try to be Charlotte Flair. I love you, Dad."



Ric Flair spoke about the promo that Charlotte Flair cut on him and said that The Queen "said what she felt" which is what "made it real".

Charlotte Flair's Road to WrestleMania 37

Charlotte Flair and Asuka

On this week's RAW, Charlotte Flair announced that she wants to face Asuka at WrestleMania 37 for the RAW Women's Championship. If the match happens, it will be the second time that Flair and Asuka will face each other at WrestleMania, having faced each other at WrestleMania 34.

Charlotte Flair and Asuka won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship in December at TLC, after defeating Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler. But, they held it for just a month, before losing it once again to Jax and Baszler at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view.