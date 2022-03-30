×
Create
Notifications

"I’m not proud" - Charlotte Flair opens up about her success in WWE

Heavy is the head that wears the crown.
Heavy is the head that wears the crown.
Matt Black
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Mar 30, 2022 04:11 AM IST
News

Charlotte Flair is well on her way to being the most decorated women's champion in the history of WWE.

The SmackDown Women's Champion recently sat down with Graham Matthews of Bleacher Report to discuss a variety of subjects. When asked about her multiple title runs across RAW and SmackDown, Flair admitted that there are a lot of title runs that she's not proud of because she never did anything with them.

"There’s a lot of title runs I’m not proud of just because I didn’t do anything with it, but when you look at it, it’s multiple feuds with multiple women that I dropped the title to," Charlotte Flair revealed. "One of my favorite matches of all time was a main event on Raw where I dropped the title to Bayley in 2017."
Got a whole slew of interviews lined up leading into #WrestleMania weekend, including one of the biggest I've ever done!First up: #SmackDown Women's Champion CHARLOTTE FLAIR!!Always a pleasure to speak with @MsCharlotteWWE. Dropping tomorrow on B/R & YouTube.com/WrestleRant!! https://t.co/L8xgjk0y9m

Charlotte Flair feels she must be doing something right because the WWE Universe is always talking about her

The Queen has taken a lot of the criticism from the WWE Universe in stride as of late because, in her mind, she must be doing something right if everyone is always talking about her.

"With where I’m at today, it’s not that they don’t like the good, they just don’t like the best," Flair continued. There’s a quote I look at, that’s not exactly it. But I must be doing something right to always be talked about: good, bad or indifferent."

Flair will defend the SmackDown Women's Championship on night one of WrestleMania 38 against 2022 Women's Royal Rumble winner Ronda Rousey.

Before @MsCharlotteWWE defends her #SmackDown Women’s Championship against @RondaRousey at #WrestleMania, look back at the road to their showdown! https://t.co/Kdbcw6jtwx
Also Read Article Continues below

What do you make of Charlotte Flair's comments? Do you understand where she's coming from regarding some of her past title reigns? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

A former WWE writer thinks Omos vs Bobby Lashley could spell disaster for the giant. Details here.

Edited by Brandon Nell
comments icon
live poll LIVE POLL

Q. Who leaves WrestleMania 38 as SmackDown Women's Champion?

Charlotte Flair

Ronda Rousey

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी