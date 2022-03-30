"I’m not proud" - Charlotte Flair opens up about her success in WWE

Charlotte Flair is well on her way to being the most decorated women's champion in the history of WWE.

The SmackDown Women's Champion recently sat down with Graham Matthews of Bleacher Report to discuss a variety of subjects. When asked about her multiple title runs across RAW and SmackDown, Flair admitted that there are a lot of title runs that she's not proud of because she never did anything with them.

"There’s a lot of title runs I’m not proud of just because I didn’t do anything with it, but when you look at it, it’s multiple feuds with multiple women that I dropped the title to," Charlotte Flair revealed. "One of my favorite matches of all time was a main event on Raw where I dropped the title to Bayley in 2017."

Charlotte Flair feels she must be doing something right because the WWE Universe is always talking about her

The Queen has taken a lot of the criticism from the WWE Universe in stride as of late because, in her mind, she must be doing something right if everyone is always talking about her.

"With where I’m at today, it’s not that they don’t like the good, they just don’t like the best," Flair continued. There’s a quote I look at, that’s not exactly it. But I must be doing something right to always be talked about: good, bad or indifferent."

Flair will defend the SmackDown Women's Championship on night one of WrestleMania 38 against 2022 Women's Royal Rumble winner Ronda Rousey.

What do you make of Charlotte Flair's comments? Do you understand where she's coming from regarding some of her past title reigns? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Edited by Brandon Nell

