Charlotte Flair paid WWE to praise her on Twitter, suspects RAW star

A current star believes that Charlotte Flair might've paid WWE to post a tweet praising her.

Chelsea Green has been nothing short of incredible in her role as a 'Karen' who can't help but complain about every single thing. She regularly shares tweets asking WWE to delete videos that show her in a bad light.

Chelsea Green and Piper Niven recently took on Charlotte Flair and Shotzi in tag-team action on an episode of SmackDown. At one point during the match, Flair was tagged in, and she took on both Green and Niven to a loud pop from the fans in attendance.

WWE later shared a clip of the sequence on its official Twitter handle. Green wasn't too happy with the tweet and asked WWE if The Queen paid it to post the video:

"Oh relax!!!!!! Did she pay you to tweet this?"

WWE's plans for Chelsea Green and Charlotte Flair

Chelsea Green was let go by WWE in 2021. Shortly after, she had a chat with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful. She revealed that WWE seemingly wanted to make her Flair's protege.

Check out her comment below:

"I was just kind of starting to get a little momentum. So, I didn't hear anything. Funny enough, when I was out there at the very end of the match, I heard Charlotte; Charlotte raised my hand and said something. Said something like, 'She is going to be next,' or something along the line that made me think that I was going to be partnered with her or I was going to be her protege. And then, is that the right word? protege? Yeah! And then I kind of heard rumblings of that in the weeks after that I was going to be, I don't want to say the next Charlotte, but coming up behind her, with her as my mentor, which is amazing."

Charlotte Flair is still going strong on the main roster and is currently a mainstay on WWE SmackDown. Her fans can't wait to see her win her 17th singles title somewhere down the line and surpass her father, Ric Flair and John Cena.

