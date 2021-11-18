Charlotte Flair picks two former champions as the future of WWE women's division

WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair has named two former champions -- Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair -- as the future of the WWE women's division.

Rhea Ripley was involved in a title feud with The Queen on RAW that spanned over several months. Charlotte eventually defeated Ripley at Money in the Bank and ended her 98-day championship reign.

Charlotte Flair locked horns with Bianca Belair when the EST moved to RAW as part of WWE Draft 2021. They engaged in a couple title bouts on the red brand before The Queen moved to SmackDown.

Although Charlotte Flair successfully retained her RAW Women's Championship against both superstars mentioned above, she believes that they will be the face of the women's division. She praised both Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair in her recent interview and said:

"First, I want to say, Rhea Ripley. I truly believe she is the future of the women's division," Flair claimed. "Like, our Money In The Bank match was untouchable and she walked out a star. She could have beat me easy that night. I just have more experience, I'm older. To see her grow and develop, I'm really proud of her."

"Obviously, Bianca, we had two main event matches back-to-back on RAW a couple of weeks ago. I was like, 'You're the real deal. Take it, run with it. Obviously, there are even newer girls, but to me, Bianca and Rhea are just getting their feet wet. It's an exciting time," she concluded. (h/t WrestlingInc)

Charlotte Flair is currently focusing on her upcoming match against RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch as the women's champions are set to face off at WWE Survivor Series. Reports of a real-life feud between the two former best friends have added to the hype surrounding their match this weekend.

Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley's current run in WWE

Binaca Belair was involved in an extended championship feud with Becky Lynch on WWE SmackDown. Both superstars continued their rivalry after being drafted to WWE RAW, but The Man eventually got the better of her opponent. Belair is currently out of the title picture and focuses on Doudrop, who recently started targeting her on the show.

Meanwhile, Rhea Ripley formed an alliance with Nikki A.S.H. after her defeat against Charlotte Flair. Together, Ripley and Nikki won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. They are expected to put their titles on the line against Queen Zelina Vega and Carmella after Survivor Series 2021.

But before that, both Belair and Ripley will look to earn victory as part of team WWE RAW in the upcoming battle for brand supremacy.

Do you agree with Charlotte Flaims's claims about Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair being the future of the WWE Women's division? Let us know in the comments section below.

