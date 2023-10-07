Charlotte Flair has been averaging two matches a month on SmackDown since June, which isn't too bad considering she is still a regularly featured star. In what turned out to be an excellent match before Fastlane 2023, she picked up the pin and won over a Grand Slam Champion.

That Grand Slam Champion is none other than Bayley of Damage CTRL. While Charlotte beat her in a singles match last week, she faced her and Women's Champion IYO SKY in a tag team match before Fastlane.

Although it was a good back-and-forth with Charlotte Flair not putting in her best performance, she managed to pick up the win for herself and Asuka.

This could indicate that IYO would retain at Fastlane 2023. An insider named "BWE" on Twitter stated WWE management thinks highly of the Genius of the Sky.

Some have argued that she is being treated like a sidekick, but she hasn't been pinned in a while and gets regular TV time. So if she retains over two bonafide top stars in Charlotte Flair and Asuka, she will likely be a mad woman.

