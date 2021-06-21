Charlotte Flair praises Rhea Ripley following her victory via DQ

Charlotte Flair was victorious over Rhea Ripley at Hell in a Cell, but the Queen did not leave the Thunderdome with the RAW Women's Championship. A weird ending to the match between the Nightmare and the 12-time Women's Champion saw Flair take the win via DQ after Rhea Ripley threw the tabletop into her.

It was a bit bizarre, considering there have been numerous matches where WWE Superstars have thrown their opponents through the announce desk, without being disqualified.

Nevertheless, Charlotte Flair left with a win but also left with some newfound respect for her nemesis, Rhea Ripley. In a backstage interview, Flair addressed her victory and praised Ripley for taking a page out of her book.

The Queen claimed that the only win she had tonight was that Rhea Ripley was listening, learning, and growing.

"The only win tonight is knowing that Rhea is listening, and learning and growing and taking a page out of my book. That is the only win. Bravo to her, but I'm coming, I never stop...so the Nightmare better be ready!" said Charlotte Flair

It certainly was an awkward end to the RAW Women's Championship match at Hell in a Cell. We will have to see what Charlotte Flair does next in the upcoming episode of RAW.

Charlotte Flair could go toe to toe with Rhea Ripley once again at Money in the Bank 2021

Based on the results of tonight's championship match, it looks like WWE could be heading for yet another title match between Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair soon.

Charlotte Flair clearly still wants the RAW Women's Championship, and as things stand, no one in the RAW Women's Division is as qualified as Flair to take on Rhea Ripley.

As such, it wouldn't be too surprising to see WWE run things back and have Charlotte take on Rhea Ripley at Money in the Bank.

Confirmed July 18th #MITB in front of fans. That should be fun. pic.twitter.com/aGpPRmBlti — Amar Singh (The Great Towel-E) (@SkyBlue_Am) June 21, 2021

It would be interesting to see just what happens the next time the two superstars enter the ring. Everything points to yet another title match in the near future.

Would you like to see this match again? Do you think someone else could challenge Rhea Ripley? Let us know in the comments section below.

Head over to SK Wrestling Youtube for exclusive Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre's interviews now.

Edited by Arjun