Charlotte Flair pushes to train with WWE Hall of Famer

Charlotte Flair is arguably the most decorated female WWE Superstar of the modern era. The 14-time champion recently took to social media to express her desire to train with a Hall of Famer.

The Queen has not held a title since she lost the since-renamed SmackDown Women's Championship to Rhea Ripley at Wrestlemania 39.

The 37-year-old is currently competing on SmackDown, where she has been chasing the WWE Women's Championship. She was unsuccessful in a Triple Threat match for the title against Bianca Belair and Asuka at SummerSlam.

Flair recently shared a photo on Twitter, which prompted a response from Torrie Wilson, leading to Charlotte expressing her desire to train with the Hall of Famer.

"Let’s train woman!!!!" she said.

Charlotte Flair reacts to potential WWE WrestleMania dream match

Since Bianca Belair arrived on the WWE main roster in 2020, she and Charlotte Flair have only had one singles match, which took place on an episode of RAW in 2021.

The duo recently squared off in a triple-threat match, including Asuka. However, they have yet to have another one-on-one bout.

Speaking with Josh Martinez on the Superstar Crossover podcast, The Queen was asked about the possibility of facing Bianca Belair at the Show of Shows. Flair stated that the match would happen at some point in the future and would be a main event worthy bout of WrestleMania.

"Everyone keeps asking me that. I feel like there's so many opportunities. Like, obviously, I know Belair vs. Flair is a main event-worthy match, but if it doesn't happen at [WrestleMania] 40, it's gonna happen at 41. If it doesn't happen at 41, it's gonna happen at 42. Like, I don't want to say, 'this exact person,' because what if I'm not giving credit to something that could potentially be there and be incredible?" she said. [H/T: Fightful]

You can watch the full interview below:

Who would you like to see Charlotte Flair face off against next? Let us know in the comments below!

