"Everyone keeps asking me that" - Charlotte Flair reacts to potential match against 34-year-old at WWE WrestleMania

WWE SmackDown star Charlotte Flair has commented on a potential WrestleMania match against a very popular superstar.

Asuka defended the WWE Women's Championship against Bianca Belair and Charlotte Flair in a Triple Threat match at SummerSlam 2023 in Detroit. Belair emerged victorious in the match, but her title reign was incredibly short-lived.

Damage CTRL's Iyo Sky cashed in her Money in the Bank contract and hit The EST with a Moonsault to become the new WWE Women's Champion. Both Belair and Flair will now have to earn another shot at the title down the line after coming up short at SummerSlam.

Speaking with Josh Martinez on the Superstar Crossover podcast, Charlotte Flair was asked about the possibility of facing Bianca Belair at WrestleMania. The Queen noted that is a main event-worthy match but wanted to keep her options open at future WrestleMania events in case someone else emerges as a star:

"Everyone keeps asking me that. I feel like there's so many opportunities. Like, obviously, I know Belair vs. Flair is a main event-worthy match, but if it doesn't happen at [WrestleMania] 40, it's gonna happen at 41. If it doesn't happen at 41, it's gonna happen at 42. Like, I don't want to say, 'this exact person,' because what if I'm not giving credit to something that could potentially be there and be incredible?" she said. [H/T: Fightful]

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell criticizes storyline featuring Charlotte Flair

Charlotte Flair and former WWE Superstar Lacey Evans had a rivalry in WWE that was memorable for all of the wrong reasons.

Lacey Evans sided with Ric Flair in 2021, and it led to rivalry against Charlotte Flair. The promotion hinted that Evans and The Nature Boy had a romantic relationship, but the storyline ended after Lacey Evans announced that she was expecting a child in real life.

Speaking on Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the legendary manager claimed that the storyline didn't help anyone involved and is glad that it didn't last long:

"I'm glad they didn't do that. I don't think that would've helped anybody but the Flairs. It's not gonna help Lacey Evans." Mantell continued, "I don't think that would've helped anybody much. I don't know how it would've helped Ric because he's not working anymore. I don't know how it would've helped Charlotte other than make her look like the daughter of a piece of trash. And it damn sure wouldn't have helped Lacey Evans." [From 6:20 - 7:06]

Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair have established themselves as two of the best female superstars on the roster. Only time will tell if the two will square off at a future WrestleMania.

