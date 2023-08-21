"I'm glad they didn't do that" - Wrestling veteran slams WWE over controversial Charlotte Flair and Ric Flair storyline

Former WWE employee Dutch Mantell recently spoke about Charlotte Flair's rivalry with Lacey Evans.

In early 2021, Evans sided with Ric Flair leading to a feud with Charlotte. In the following weeks, The Nature Boy managed The Sassy Southern Belle and distracted his own daughter. WWE seemingly suggested that Evans and Flair were also romantically involved. However, this storyline fizzled out when Lacey announced that she was pregnant and went off on a maternity break.

During a recent episode of Story Time with Dutch Mantell, he detailed that the storyline didn't help any of the three stars involved. Mantell felt that it was just awkward for fans to watch Lacey Evans in a romantic angle with Flair, who was well over 70 years old at the time.

"I'm glad they didn't do that. I don't think that would've helped anybody but the Flairs. It's not gonna help Lacey Evans." Mantell continued, "I don't think that would've helped anybody much. I don't know how it would've helped Ric because he's not working anymore. I don't know how it would've helped Charlotte other than make her look like the daughter of a piece of trash. And it damn sure wouldn't have helped Lacey Evans." [From 6:20 - 7:06]

You can watch the full video here:

Dutch Mantell feels WWE underutilized Lacey Evans

During the same conversation, Mantell stated that WWE dropped the ball with Lacey. He felt that she was barely featured on the card, and it seemed as though she had annoyed someone backstage to get that sort of treatment from creative.

"I think that is a big, big loss for them and for the females. But you never saw her. She must've had heat with somebody over there. I just saw her twice." [From 3:05 - 3:17]

Expand Tweet

After parting ways with WWE, Lacey Evans wants to serve her community by helping them battle addiction and assisting people with mental issues.

Do you think we will ever see Lacey Evans back inside the squared circle again? Let us know in the comments section below.

If you use the quotes from this article, please credit Story Time with Dutch Mantell and add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcript.