Lacey Evans breaks her silence and reveals the touching reason why she left WWE

Lacey Evans took to Twitter earlier this week to hint at the fact that she is done with WWE. While it took a couple of days, it was soon confirmed that she was indeed leaving the company. In an interview, she revealed the touching reason why she left.

Lacey Evans enjoyed six years in WWE - five if you count the one-year hiatus she took due to pregnancy. She was pushed prominently on the main roster from 2019 to early 2021, before her pregnancy led to her push being canceled.

In an interview with The Island News, Lacey Evans revealed that she wants to focus on a different fight - helping people with mental health issues:

“I thought I could be of more assistance fighting a different fight than in the WWE ring. I want to focus on helping my community to fight against addiction and fight on the mental health side to normalize mental health issues.”

Evans revealed plans to open up a cafe in Beaufort, South Carolina, and will be looking to make it a place where people can "unplug" and disconnect from their phones. She stated additionally that she plans to allow the cafe to be a safe space for Alcoholics Anonymous and the like - and will offer free donuts and coffee to those who attend.

Vince McMahon was reportedly Lacey Evans' biggest supporter

Not only did Lacey Evans get pushed big time on the main roster, but she was reportedly going to defeat Asuka at Elimination Chamber 2021 to become RAW Women's Champion - setting up a title match against Charlotte Flair.

However, in 2022 under the new creative regime, she found herself in fewer matches by the week.

On an episode of Wrestling Observer Live, Dave Meltzer said that Vince McMahon was the reason she got such a big push at first:

"I remember when she was in 'NXT' and she was brought to the main roster, she had that giant push at first," Meltzer recalled. "She got the real big push at first. Then she would get the weekly vignettes and not a push at all. It was the craziest thing ever. But a lot of her lack of exposure had to do with Vince being gone because Vince was her proponent." [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

One can argue that Evans deserved better, but she has left WWE to do something incredible by herself. We wish her the best in her future ventures!

