Why did Lacey Evans leave WWE? Exploring likely reason

Fans were shocked upon learning that Lacey Evans has officially left WWE. She has not been seen on live programming for a while now. Interestingly, this could be why her departure was not much of a mystery.

Lacey Evans was briefly out of WWE last year, with the company only showing vignettes of her training with the military. Evans returned at the beginning of the year. However, she wasn't featured as much compared to her time in NXT. Interestingly, the leadership change between Vince McMahon and Triple H could have affected this.

O the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer speculated that the former NXT star was pushed at the beginning of her career. However, this changed after she went to the main roster. The veteran journalist then cited that her lack of appearance could be connected to Vince's absence.

"I remember when she was in 'NXT' and she was brought to the main roster, she had that giant push at first," Meltzer recalled. "She got the real big push at first. Then she would get the weekly vignettes and not a push at all. It was the craziest thing ever. But a lot of her lack of exposure had to do with Vince being gone because Vince was her proponent." [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Expand Tweet

The 33-year-old signed with the Stamford-based promotion in 2016 and began her career in the developmental brand. She joined RAW three years later. Evans' last televised match was on the June 23, 2023, episode of SmackDown. Her latest bout in the company was a dark match against Zelina Vega on July 7.

Was Vince McMahon a big fan of Lacey Evans?

Lacey Evans at her latest televised match

Several changes happened in the Stamford-based promotion after Mr. McMahon retired and The Game took over. Returns happened, characters changed, and some stars got a better push. However, this change may have no connection to Lacey's exit.

While Vince may have been a fan of Lacey Evans, it didn't last long after her main roster debut. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reported in 2020 that Mr. McMahon was no longer "high" on her compared to a year prior.

What could happen with Lacey Evans after her WWE exit?

After leaving the company, many former WWE Superstars ventured into the independent wrestling circuit or even AEW. However, the former superstar may have other plans. In the latest report from Bryan Alvarez, Evans, now going by her real name Macey Estrella, might be planning to open a local diner.

Expand Tweet

Although inactive for the latter part of her WWE run, Lacey still delivered some exciting moments in the company. It remains to be seen where Macey Estrella will show up next.