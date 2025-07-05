Charlotte Flair quickly edits post after giving a new name to her team with Alexa Bliss following WWE SmackDown

Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss are headed to Evolution 2025, where the two will compete for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. Meanwhile, The Queen gave herself and Bliss a new tag team but quickly edited the post.

After weeks of in-ring and backstage interactions, Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair were paired together and entered a Triple Threat Tag Team match against The Secret Service and Michin and B-Fab. Bliss and Flair weren't only victorious but also earned a shot at the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship at Evolution in Atlanta.

Today, the 14-time Women's Champion uploaded a post and gave herself and The Goddess a new team name ahead of their title bout against three other teams. However, the 39-year-old star quickly edited the post to just a black heart emoji, as the name "Beautiful Madness" is the nickname of the current Women's United States Champion, Giulia.

Here's the edited version of the post from X/Twitter.

"Beatiful Madness," Flair wrote and edited on X.

Veteran comments on WWE pairing Charlotte Flair with Alexa Bliss

After Charlotte Flair lost to Tiffany Stratton at WrestleMania 41, she entered a new storyline on the blue brand with Alexa Bliss. The two teased the idea of teaming up in the division for weeks before the management booked them in a tag team match.

Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown, Vince Russo commented on Bliss and Flair's recent partnership. The former WWE writer thinks the move was made to slowly turn the 14-time Women's Champion into a babyface on the brand, and a partnership with The Goddess would help.

"This is their attempt to make Charlotte Flair babyface by giving her a rub with Alexa Bliss. However, there’s no story here. Alexa Bliss, there has been no explanation of why she’s saddling up Flair. Give me something man. She’s not trying to really befriend Charlotte. She’s just showing up wherever Charlotte is. Give me something, give me a reason first that so I can understand, wrap my head around it."

It'll be interesting to see if the two can walk out of Atlanta with gold in the coming days.

