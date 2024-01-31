Charlotte Flair reacts to Andrade choosing RAW over SmackDown after WWE return

Charlotte Flair has reacted to the returning Andrade signing a contract with WWE RAW.

Andrade made his surprise return at the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match. Fans gave him a warm reception upon his return and are excited for potential matchups involving him and the current crop of WWE Superstars.

During this week's episode of RAW, Andrade decided to sign with the red brand, much to SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis' disappointment. Andrade is now a RAW Superstar and will perform on the red brand moving forward.

Andrade tweeted out his reaction to signing a deal with RAW a few hours ago. The tweet came to Charlotte Flair's notice, and here's what she tweeted in response:

What the future has in store for Andrade remains to be seen.

How did WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair react to Andrade going to AEW?

In early 2021, Andrade requested his WWE release and was granted the same mere days later. He later made his way to All Elite Wrestling. Charlotte Flair later had a chat with Bleacher Report and opened up about Andrade's AEW debut. Check out her comments below:

"I'm just so motivated and inspired by his decision. It was his dream to be in WWE, but I think he knew and felt he wanted more. He could get more and maybe going and showing his worth and working on things that he needed to like his English, that's what it was going to take to be where he wants to be. To do that on his own accord and not be scared of the future but to know that he'll succeed and one day come back... I don't know if that's what he'd want to do. But he wants success." [H/T Bleacher Report]

Andrade is now back in WWE, and a long list of must-see feuds await him on the RAW brand. How Andrade does under the Triple H regime remains to be seen.

