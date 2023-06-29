Charlotte Flair reacts to current WWE titleholder calling her their inspiration to become a wrestler

WWE Superstar and 14-time world champion Charlotte Flair was recently named as the inspiration for another superstar to become a wrestler. At 24 years old, Tiffany Stratton holds the NXT Women's Championship.

During an interview with Ryan Satin on Out of Character, Stratton revealed that it was watching The Queen perform on Friday Night SmackDown that made her want to pursue a professional wrestling career.

Charlotte Flair took notice of WWE's post on Twitter and reacted with a heart meant for Tiffany Stratton. You can check out the reaction here.

Tiffany Stratton retained her NXT Women's Championship against Thea Hall at NXT Gold Rush this week. Meanwhile, Charlotte Flair will challenge WWE Women's Champion Asuka on SmackDown this Friday night.

When Charlotte Flair claimed 41-year-old WWE Superstar put her on the map

Asuka dethroned the longest-reigning WWE Women's Champion, Bianca Belair, at Night of Champions last month in Saudi Arabia. The Queen returned from hiatus shortly after, putting The EST out of contention for now.

Looking back at her match against Asuka at WrestleMania 34, where Flair beat The Empress and ended her undefeated streak, Charlotte Flair thanked Asuka for putting her over:

"I don't think I've ever had the opportunity to say this but I really believe, when I beat Asuka when she had the [unbeaten] streak, she really cemented my legacy. She put me on the map that night. Asuka had nothing to prove, I had everything to prove. Knowing what it takes to stay on top and be on top, and see her consistently be on top, that's why I respect her," said Charlotte Flair. (H/T Fightful)

Five years have passed since then, and Asuka has reinvented herself. After spending months looking to win gold, the Japanese star finally got her hands on it. The announcement of her match against Flair this Friday has instantly put her fresh title reign in jeopardy.

