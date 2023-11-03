Charlotte Flair reacts to her former WWE rival's ripped muscles in new gym photo

Charlotte Flair shared her reaction to a current WWE Superstar's insane physique on Twitter.

Natalya has been hitting the gym on a regular basis lately, judging by her impressive physique. The WWE veteran shared a picture of her toned physique in her recent tweet and received massive praise from the fans.

Charlotte Flair, Natalya's former WWE rival, noticed the picture as well and had the following to say in response:

"Spicy beefy 👏 so proud of you woman"

Charlotte Flair and Natalya have battled on various occasions in the past

Charlotte Flair made her main roster debut in 2015. It took about two years before she got a singles match with Natalya. The duo faced off at a WWE live event in June 2017, with Natalya picking up a big win over Flair.

Interestingly, it has been four long years since Charlotte Flair and Natalya had a singles match on WWE TV. Their last singles encounter on TV took place on an episode of RAW in December 2019. Flair picked up a win over Natalya via submission that night.

The Queen of Harts and The Nature Girl are quite close in real life. Natalya had the following to say about Flair while speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling two years ago:

“Listen, in the women’s division, it’s a dog eat dog world, or should I say cat eat cat,” Natalya said. “It’s tough. All of us are vying for an opportunity and everybody wants to be front and center. This industry really is about paying it forward, and what I was able to help Charlotte do in NXT, it’s cool to see her give back and pay it forward. She’s really incredible at giving back, so it’s nice to be able to watch somebody else.”

Flair herself has maintained an incredible physique for years on end at this point. She is one of the biggest female stars in WWE history and has won the Women's Championship titles on all three top brands.

