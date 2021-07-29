Current Champion responds to Charlotte Flair's critics

Women's Tag Team Champion Natalya believes Charlotte Flair deserves more credit for the work she does to help other WWE stars.

Flair, an 11-time main-roster Women’s Champion, often receives criticism due to the number of title reigns she has amassed throughout her career. Last week, Nikki A.S.H. defeated Flair on RAW to end her latest RAW Women’s Championship reign after just one day.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Rick Ucchino, Natalya recalled how she helped Flair by losing to her in NXT in 2014. Seven years later, she thinks other women in the locker room are now gaining a lot from working with the WrestleMania 35 main-eventer.

“Listen, in the women’s division, it’s a dog eat dog world, or should I say cat eat cat,” Natalya said. “It’s tough. All of us are vying for an opportunity and everybody wants to be front and center. This industry really is about paying it forward, and what I was able to help Charlotte do in NXT, it’s cool to see her give back and pay it forward. She’s really incredible at giving back, so it’s nice to be able to watch somebody else.”

Natalya on Charlotte Flair's role as a villain

Charlotte Flair and Natalya

Rick Ucchino mentioned that Charlotte Flair has contributed toward major babyface moments for superstars including Bayley, Becky Lynch, and now Nikki A.S.H.

Natalya also commented on Nikki A.S.H. being the latest in a long line of women who have benefited from working with Flair’s villainous Queen character.

“Charlotte’s in the role of a bad girl right now, a villain on TV, so every now and then the good guys win, and so it’s cool to see Nikki get that opportunity and Charlotte pay it forward,” Natalya added.

Thank you to everyone for the kind words about what happened on #WWERaw.

There are the beatings you can plan for, and the ones you can’t. That’s the job. But I’m willing to give whatever bones, muscles and tendons I have to continue doing what I love. Good thing I’m UNBREAKABLE. pic.twitter.com/2K18Lj6IgE — Nattie (@NatbyNature) July 28, 2021

Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley will challenge Nikki A.S.H. for the RAW Women’s Championship in a Triple Threat match at WWE SummerSlam on August 21. It is currently unclear if Natalya will be involved at the event after she suffered a leg injury on this week’s RAW.

