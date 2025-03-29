Charlotte Flair reacts after huge potential match is teased on SmackDown

Charlotte Flair had a confrontation with a former champion on SmackDown this week. She has now reacted to the moment.

Ad

Tonight on SmackDown, Charlotte Flair was set to face Michin, with B-Fab in her corner. However, before the match could begin, Naomi assaulted both of them. Jade Cargill came out to make the save and chased Naomi away.

While Cargill was helping B-Fab to the back, Charlotte's music hit, and she came out. Cargill and Flair had an intense staredown on the ramp and this got the fans excited about a future match between the two women.

Ad

Trending

Charlotte took to social media after the show to react to this moment with a crown emoji.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Jade Cargill responded to The Queen with a simple "Mmhmm." Charlotte then responded to Cargill with the message:

"If we keep meeting like this, people might start to talk 🤣."

Check out her tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Bully Ray believes Tiffany Stratton will be exposed by Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 41

After winning the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble Match, Charlotte Flair challenged Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship. The two women will now face each other at WrestleMania 41. In the build-up to the match, Charlotte has looked the superior opponent when compared to the reigning champion.

Ad

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray claimed that Tiffany Stratton was not on the level of Charlotte Flair yet and would get "exposed" if she was dragged into deep waters. He also noted how she has been lagging behind every which way during this storyline.

"It's not going to be easy for somebody like Tiffany, who's not nearly at the level of a Charlotte athletically, physically, psychologically, and conditioning-wise. If Charlotte drags Tiffany into deep water, Tiffany's done. Tiffany will get exposed. There has not been much cheers for Tiffany Stratton from that crowd. She is severely lagging behind in every way, shape, or form, and that's just the reality of it," he added. [H/T - WrestlingInc.]

Ad

It will be interesting to see if Charlotte emerges victorious at WrestleMania 41.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback