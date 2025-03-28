Tiffany Stratton will be "done" if Charlotte Flair does one thing at WrestleMania 41, believes WWE legend

WWE legend Bully Ray recently gave his honest opinion on Tiffany Stratton. The Women's Champion is all set to face Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 41.

Charlotte Flair won this year's Women's Royal Rumble Match, becoming the number one contender for Tiffany Stratton's WWE Women's Championship. Leading up to their clash at WrestleMania 41, they have come face to face on multiple occasions. Many believe The Queen has buried her opponent on the microphone every time they have cut a promo.

During a recent edition of the Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray said Tiffany Stratton's road to 'Mania won't be easy, as he believed the star was not on the same level as Charlotte Flair.

Ray also mentioned that Stratton would be "done" and would be exposed if Flair continued showcasing her incredible experience.

"It's not going to be easy for somebody like Tiffany, who's not nearly at the level of a Charlotte athletically, physically, psychologically, and conditioning-wise. If Charlotte drags Tiffany into deep water, Tiffany's done. Tiffany will get exposed." he said.

The WWE Hall of Famer also noted that fans haven't been cheering for the Women's Champion, who has been lagging behind her opponent.

"There has not been much cheers for Tiffany Stratton from that crowd. She is severely lagging behind in every way, shape, or form, and that's just the reality of it ... this is WrestleMania, this is the deep end of the great white shark-infested waters, what's going to happen? You're either going to swim or you're going to get eaten alive, and so far Tiffany has gotten eaten alive," he added. [H/T Wrestling Inc]

WWE legend Bully Ray said Tiffany Stratton came across as "a scared girl" in front of Charlotte Flair

During a recent edition of the Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray said he rewatched Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton's segment and was shocked to see how the WWE Women's Champion came across as "a scared girl" in front of a poised Charlotte Flair.

"I went back, and I watched the side-by-side again. I watched it once, and I was like, 'Wow.' It was like a slap in the face to me how Tiffany came off like a scared girl who didn't know what to say, and Charlotte came across with poise, [and] class, a true professional woman who was as confident as I've ever seen her be," Ray said.

Many believe Charlotte Flair will dethrone Tiffany Stratton as the WWE Women's Champion at WrestleMania 41. It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for Stratton's future.

