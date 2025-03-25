Tiffany Stratton is not ready for Charlotte Flair, claims WWE Hall of Famer

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray believes that SmackDown Superstar Tiffany Stratton is not ready to face Charlotte Flair. The Buff Barbie is set to defend her WWE Women's Championship against the more experienced star at WrestleMania 41.

Ad

Building to their WWE Women's Championship match on The Grandest Stage of Them All, the two stars featured in a side-by-side verbal face-off last week on Friday Night SmackDown. While The Queen appeared to be in her element, Stratton seemed slightly out of her depth during the back-and-forth.

During his appearance on a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, Bull Ray claimed that the SmackDown segment did not help Tiffany Stratton in any manner. He stated there was a visible difference between the two stars as the champion looked very nervous.

Ad

Trending

"What about that side-by-side back-and-forth verbal battle the other night on Smackdown would make you believe that Tiffany is ready for Charlotte Flair? ['Zero,' responds Dave LaGreca.] It was night and day between the two. It was not a very good night for Tiffany at all, and I honestly believe that Tiffany is flustered and she's nervous. It's written all over her face," he said. [From 1:25 to 2:04]

Ad

Bully Ray added that he watched the segment again and was blown away by the contrast between the body language of the two stars.

"I went back, and I watched the side-by-side again. I watched it once, and I was like, 'Wow.' It was like a slap in the face to me how Tiffany came off like a scared girl who didn't know what to say, and Charlotte came across with poise, [and] class, a true professional woman who was as confident as I've ever seen her be," the veteran added. [From 2:05 to 2:33]

Ad

You can check out Bully Ray's comments in the video below:

Ad

Charlotte Flair heads into WrestleMania with a massive advantage over Tiffany Stratton

Tiffany Stratton joined the WWE main roster just over a year ago. Despite her inexperience, the 25-year-old impressed fans with her performance and scored several massive wins, including her triumph in the 2024 Women's Money in the Bank match. The former NXT Women's Champion started her 2025 by cashing in the MITB contract to dethrone Nia Jax and win her first title on the main roster.

Ad

However, Tiffany Stratton's biggest challenge awaits her at WrestleMania 41. The SmackDown star, who has yet to wrestle a match at The Show of Shows, will be up against the most decorated female star in WWE history. The championship match will be Charlotte Flair's eighth in-ring appearance at The Showcase of The Immortals.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Tiffany Stratton's lack of experience on The Grandest Stage of Them All lands her at a huge disadvantage against the 14-time women's world champion. Only time will tell who leaves Las Vegas with the WWE Women's Championship.

If you use any quotes from the article, please credit Busted Open Podcast, with an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What's happening between Michelle McCool and Mickie James? More details HERE