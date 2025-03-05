Charlotte Flair reacts to IYO SKY winning the WWE Women's World Championship

Charlotte Flair has reacted to IYO SKY winning the WWE Women's World Championship. SKY defeated Rhea Ripley in the main event of Monday Night RAW to win the title for the first time in her career.

With the win, SKY set up a huge clash between her and Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 41. Belair punched her ticket to WrestleMania 41 after winning the Women's Elimination Chamber Match.

On Instagram, Flair reacted to SKY's latest post and showed her love for The Genius of the Sky.

Check out a screengrab of Flair's Instagram comment:

Vince Russo believes Rhea Ripley will be added to IYO SKY vs. Bianca Belair at WWE WrestleMania 41

Vince Russo has predicted Rhea Ripley will get added to the IYO SKY vs. Bianca Belair match set for WrestleMania 41.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo stated that WWE will make a Triple Threat Match for the Women's World Championship by including the former champion. He said:

"This is exactly what it was: somebody there who champions IYO SKY said that IYO SKY needs to be in the main event of WrestleMania. They probably will make it a three-way, but I don’t know how Liv Morgan beats somebody that looks like Rhea Ripley. I don’t know how IYO SKY beats her. This is where Rhea Ripley gotta stand up and say, ‘Guys, like really?’"

Ripley became a two-time WWE Women's World Champion on the January 6 edition of Monday Night RAW by defeating Liv Morgan. She was previously forced to vacate the title due to an injury. This led to Morgan winning the title by defeating Becky Lynch.

After several failed attempts to regain the title, The Eradicator finally got the job done on RAW's Netflix premiere. However, her second reign as the Women's World Champion was short-lived and ended after 56 days.

