Rhea Ripley to get added to major title match at WrestleMania 41 after RAW loss, says veteran (Exclusive)

Rhea Ripley suffered a heartbreaking loss on RAW last night, as she lost the Women's World Championship to IYO SKY. While this most likely means the end of her Road to WrestleMania, wrestling veteran Vince Russo believes that Mami will compete for a major title at The Showcase of The Immortals.

The former Judgment Day member gave IYO SKY a title opportunity after accidentally costing the latter a chance to compete in the Women's Elimination Chamber Match. However, Mami suffered a shocking loss on RAW. With Bianca Belair emerging as the number one contender for the Women's World Championship after her victory in the six-woman elimination match in Toronto, it's uncertain what's next in store for Rhea Ripley.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo stated that he believes that the Women's World Championship match at WrestleMania 41 will be a Triple Threat affair, with The Eradicator also getting added to the mix.

"This is exactly what it was: somebody there, who champions IYO SKY said that IYO SKY needs to be in the main event of WrestleMania. They probably will make it a three-way, but I don’t know how Liv Morgan beats somebody that looks like Rhea Ripley. I don’t know how IYO SKY beats her. This is where Rhea Ripley gotta stand up and say, ‘Guys, like really?’" he said.

However, the former WWE writer criticized the company's booking of Mami:

"You know what category she’s falling into now? The bulletproof category. They love her. The people love her; they love Mami. All she’s got to do is cut a promo and say Mami is always on top. You keep doing that, it hurts them. I am telling you, she and Drew are getting a lot of the same treatment." [From 1:09:52 onwards]

Rhea was understandably heartbroken after the loss. She will now be determined to turn things around and take back the gold.

