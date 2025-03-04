WWE RAW Results: Rhea Ripley loses championship! CM Punk Steel Cage match announced; Rock and Cena called out (3/3/25)

CM Punk kicked off WWE RAW after Elimination Chamber and said that he might get RAW canceled on Netflix. He wanted to address The Rock and called him a 'bald fraud' and "Mr. Mid-life Crisis." Punk criticized him for holding a fake title and then moved on to John Cena.

Punk said that he could see through Cena and called him a fraud for spouting stuff like Hustle, Loyalty, and Respect. He then moved on to Seth Rollins and said that Becky Lynch should come get her man since he was going to put Seth in a wheelchair.

Seth made his entrance but Punk ran at him to the stage and started a brawl. Officials came out to stop them, but the two kept fighting as they headed to the ring. Seth tried to jump over the announce desk before officials finally managed to separate them as RAW moved on.

WWE RAW Results (March 3, 2025):

Gunther def Otis

Lyra Valkyria def. Ivy Nile to retain the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship

War Raiders def. The Creed Brothers

IYO SKY def. Rhea Ripley to become the new Women's World Champion

Gunther was out next and said that Otis was a freak and a clown, just like Jey Uso. He called the fans degenerates for cheering for Otis and said the superstar couldn't find a belt that fit him. The champ got a big boot on Otis before we headed for the following match.

WWE RAW Results: Gunther vs. Otis

Gunther was in control early on and got some boots and knee strikes before Otis got a fallaway slam. The champ got another big boot, and Otis shrugged off some chops before hitting ones of his own, followed by a power slam.

Otis got the caterpillar, and Gunther kicked out of it before they took each other out with lariats. Otis took another big boot before Gunther hit the lariat and the powerbomb for the win.

Result: Gunther def Otis on RAW

After the match, Gunther locked in a submission hold on Otis, and Akira Tozawa came in to save him but got powerbombed into Otis. Jey Uso came out and chased him off with a spear before A-Town Down Under came in to attack Uso. Grayson Waller and Austin Theory took a superkick and a spear before Gunther caught him with the submission hold and took him down.

Grade: B-

AJ Styles was backstage on RAW, talking about John Cena's heel turn when Karrion Kross showed up. The two argued and AJ said that he wanted to remind everyone about his abilities and called Logan Paul out for a match next week.

WWE RAW Results: Lyra Valkyria (c) vs. Ivy Nile - WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship match

The champ was in control early on and got a big hip toss and the Northern Lights Suplex before sending Ivy Nile to the floor. Back in the ring, Nile took a powerbomb and a big kick.

Nile dodged a DDT and hit a suplex before her legs gave out in the middle of a fireman's carry. Ivy got her with elbows to the head before she was caught in the Ankle Lock. Lyra came back with a Sunset Flip before getting a backbreaker and the Nightwing for the win.

Result: Lyra Valkyria def. Ivy Nile to retain the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship on RAW

Grade: B+

Rollins and Punk were still brawling backstage on RAW before Adam Pearce split them up. Rollins was losing his mind, and Pearce booked him and Punk in a steel cage match at Madison Square Garden before telling him to leave the arena.

Ludwig Kaiser was out next to cut a promo calling out Penta, and the newcomer ran out to wipe him out with a big superkick before the Penta Driver was reversed. Kaiser tried to run away, but Penta caught him with the sling blade and a Frankensteiner before RAW moved on.

Bianca Belair was backstage and refused to comment on the Jade-Naomi situation out of respect for both superstars.

A-Town Down Under were in an interview, and Grayson Waller offered the Rock his soul in case he wanted it. He then made fun of Jey Uso and mocked Austin Theory, saying that he was a big fan of Uso. Austin tried to do the Yeet, but Waller got really upset and dragged him offscreen.

Chad Gable was seen in what looked like Mexico, searching for someone. He ran into a mysterious figure who handed him a box and said that inside it was 'power beyond his understanding.'

WWE RAW Results: War Raiders vs. The Creed Brothers

Ivar took the Creeds down with a big takedown before Erik slammed him onto Brutus. Julius took some strikes in the corner but managed to dropkick Ivar off the top rope to the outside before Brutus sent him into the steel steps.

Back in the ring, Julius countered a suplex and traded strikes with Ivar before the Creeds got a big shooting star press for a near fall. Ivar sent Julius into the LED boards under the ring with a big crossbody before heading in for the War Machine on Brutus for the win.

Result: War Raiders def. The Creed Brothers

Grade: B

LWO were in a promo and challenged the New Day to a No Disqualifications match before talking about how "New Day sucks".

Bron Breakker was in an interview and called out the Judgment Day, who said that Breakker was still a champ because of them. Finn Balor said that he was untouchable and could take Bron's title at any time.

Bron ran to the ring, and a brawl broke out before Balor took the power slam, but Dominik Mysterio dragged him outside to save Finn from the spear. Bron instead hit a big spear on Carlito as the rest of The Judgment Day ran off.

Backstage on RAW, Jey Uso said he was tired of people not believing in him. He said that he would 'crash out' at WrestleMania and become a beast to defeat Gunther.

WWE RAW Results: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. IYO SKY - Women's World Championship match

IYO SKY was in control early on and hit some big moves before the match headed outside, and the champ sent her into the apron and hit a big slam on the floor. Back in the ring, IYO got a big double stomp on Rhea's left arm before locking in an armbar.

Rhea broke a nail in the process and got really angry before coming back with a headbutt and a missile dropkick. Rhea came back with some big moves but couldn't get the prison lock. IYO sent Rhea shoulder-first into the apron before getting the double knees in the corner and the Insane Elbow before locking in the Asuka Lock, paying homage to her stablemates in Damage CTRL.

IYO went up top, but Rhea caught her with a big Angle Slam off the counter. Rhea took sunset flip powerbomb into the barricades before getting over the moonsault in the ring. IYO was dropped on the announce desk before Rhea started a shouting match with Bianca Belair, who was at ringside.

Back in the ring, Rhea tried to get a top rope riptide but IYO reversed it and got the big win!

Result: IYO SKY def. Rhea Ripley to become the new Women's World Champion

Grade: B+

