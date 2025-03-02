Charlotte Flair reacts to Jade Cargill's shocking attack; sends unexpected message

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Mar 02, 2025 01:47 GMT
The star has reacted (Credit: WWE.com)
The star has reacted (Credit: WWE.com)

Charlotte Flair has now reacted to Jade Cargill returning at the Elimination Chamber PLE and attacking a star. She has immediately made it clear what she thinks of the situation.

Flair has been absent as well, but for some reason, appeared to think that there was suspicion on her for being Jade Cargill's attacker. While Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez had been accused, the primary suspects in the eyes of fans were Naomi and Bianca Belair. When Jade Cargill returned, it turned out that it was none other than Naomi who was being blamed by the star for the attack.

She has not explicitly said it yet, but her actions of attacking Naomi until the star was unable to continue in her match made her meaning clear. Now, though, Charlotte Flair has reacted to the attack and unexpectedly demanded that everyone apologize to her, as if they had blamed her for the attack.

She added that she would never do something so underhanded. Her reaction to the attack being about needing an apology and not showing concern for either Naomi, Cargill, or Bianca Belair took fans by surprise. However, the star clearly felt vindicated.

"Internet, Everyone who blamed me, APOLOGIZE— I’d never do something so underhanded 😈 #Innocent."

She will be facing Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship heading into WrestleMania 41.

Edited by Debottam Saha
