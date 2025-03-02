Charlotte Flair reacts to John Cena's shocking heel turn at WWE Elimination Chamber

John Cena stunned the WWE Universe at Elimination Chamber as he turned heel and joined forces with The Rock to attack Cody Rhodes. Charlotte Flair reacted to the same with a one-word message on social media.

The Cenation Leader won the Men's Elimination Chamber match in a controversial fashion. Seth Rollins attacked CM Punk after being eliminated, allowing Cena to make The Second City Saint pass out with the STF.

The 16-time World Champion attacked Cody Rhodes after the latter refused The Rock's offer to sell his "soul", turning heel after over two decades. Travis Scott also joined in on the action as he, Rocky, and Cena launched a brutal beatdown on The American Nightmare.

The heel turn shocked everyone as no one expected John Cena to embrace his villainous side during his retirement tour. Charlotte Flair was left equally stunned as she reacted to the shocking turn of events with a one-word message:

"Wow," Flair wrote.

Charlotte Flair was not in action at WWE Elimination Chamber. However, she will challenge Tiffany Stratton for the Women's Title at WrestleMania 41. Meanwhile, John Cena will take on Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at The Showcase of the Immortals. With The Rock by his side, it looks like The Cenation Leader winning his 17th world title is imminent.

