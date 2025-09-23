Charlotte Flair reacts to John Cena teasing one last match with WWE megastar before he retires

Charlotte Flair has responded to John Cena's big tease on his official X handle. The former WWE Champion asked fans to share their thoughts on a potential match between him and AJ Styles one last time before he calls it quits.

It won't be a stretch to call Cena vs Styles one of the greatest rivalries in the history of WWE. The duo's WWE Championship outing at Royal Rumble 2017 is regarded by many as one of the best matches in WWE history.

For a while now, fans have been asking for one last Cena vs Styles bout before the former hangs up his boots. With Cena about to retire in three months, he seems interested in facing The Phenomenal One one last time. He teased the match on his X handle and received a massive response from the WWE Universe. Charlotte Flair also responded to the post, making it clear that she wants to see the match:

"🔥"

Charlotte Flair @MsCharlotteWWE @JohnCena 🔥

John Cena on his rivalry with AJ Styles

John Cena appeared on WWE's The Bump two years ago and discussed his feud with AJ Styles in detail. The WWE veteran had massive praise for The Phenomenal One:

"Phenomenal is a great word to describe AJ. He’s just a wonderful, kind human being and brought out the best in me physically. We both had a different perspective on our careers and he thought if I didn’t exist, he would be where I’m at and I always wanted to see what the WWE would be like with AJ involved. Being in the ring, we brought out the best in each other. I wish AJ a speedy recovery and phenomenal is a great word to describe him." [H/T Fightful]

It remains to be seen if Triple H pays heed to the response that John Cena's X post received and works towards making the big match happen one last time. Cena is set to retire in December, marking the end of quite possibly the greatest career in WWE history.

