Charlotte Flair reacts to Judgment Day member's real-life partner's social media post

Charlotte Flair has reacted to Verónica Rodríguez's social media post featuring her husband and Judgment Day member, Finn Balor.

Balor is feuding with Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley on Monday Night RAW. At the 2024 SummerSlam Premium Live Event, he betrayed Priest and cost him the World Heavyweight Championship against Gunther. On the following episode of RAW, he introduced the new version of the faction, including Liv Morgan, Dominik Mysterio, JD McDonagh, and Carlito.

On Instagram, Rodriguez shared a post featuring Balor, which caught Flair's attention.

Check out a screengrab of Flair's comment in the tweet below.

Tommy Carlucci believes Liv will manipulate and control The Judgment Day, including Finn Balor

Tommy Carlucci believes Liv Morgan will control The Judgment Day and manipulate the faction's members, including Finn Balor.

Leading up to the betrayal of Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest, Balor was spotted with Liv Morgan. He has also been a key part of the new version of the villainous faction. However, the former Universal Champion hasn't declared himself as the official leader of the group.

On Behind The Turnbuckle, Carlucci said the following about The Judgment Day's ongoing storyline:

"I think as the storyline goes on, she's [Liv Morgan] gonna be controlling everything, even Finn. And Finn doesn't even know it that he's being controlled by Liv. That's how smart she is. I think they're really investing in her, and we all know there's an angle here with her and Dom and stuff like that. I don't think she's even smartened up Dom of what she has planned for The Judgment Day. That's what I'm thinking."

On the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, Balor and his stablemates got the better of The Terror Twins, who gained the upper hand over their former teammates in the past two weeks.

At the upcoming Bash in Berlin Premium Live Event, The Terror Twins will face Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio in a Mixed Tag Team Match.

