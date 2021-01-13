Charlotte Flair reacts to Lacey Evans kissing Ric Flair on RAW 

Charlotte Flair recently put up a tweet reacting to Lacey Evans kissing Ric Flair on the cheek, following her win over The Queen on this week's edition of WWE RAW.

Charlotte Flair is currently dealing with a family issue on WWE TV involving her father, Ric Flair. Flair has been getting too close to Charlotte's rival, Lacey Evans lately. On this week's edition of WWE RAW, Ric Flair did the unthinkable and helped Evans defeat his daughter in their singles match.

Following the win, Lacey Evans approached the WWE Hall of Famer and planted a kiss on his cheek. WWE's official Twitter handle posted a GIF highlighting the moment, and Charlotte responded to the visual with a question. She asked whether Ric is even cleared for contact. Check out the tweet below:

Is he even cleared for contact? 🤦🏼‍♀️ https://t.co/guPM3OrI7m — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) January 13, 2021

Charlotte Flair is certainly not happy with the change in Ric Flair's demeanor

Ric Flair is Charlotte's dad and has supported her through thick and thin from the beginning of her WWE career. Things have taken a strange turn over the past few days, though. Last week, Lacey Evans approached Ric Flair and grabbed him by his tie, but Charlotte kicked her to the floor before she could do anything.

Mere days ago, Ric Flair had heaped praise on Charlotte in an interview:

"She's the best woman on the roster, but she's the best woman of all time. I've been in the business 49 years. Give me an example of who you think is better. You can't. I love Trish [Stratus], I love Lita. But I can walk into a room and say my daughter is the best. We can sit and debate it. I'll have that debate just like you, and I can have the debate about Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes."

This week, Ric Flair made it clear as day that he is ready to go to any length to get closer to The Sassy Southern Belle and wouldn't flinch one bit if he needs to betray his daughter in the process.

It would be interesting to see where this storyline is heading. As of this moment, though, the WWE Universe isn't happy with Flair being paired with Evans.