Charlotte Flair reacts to major announcement ahead of WWE SmackDown

Charlotte Flair reacted to a major announcement ahead of the upcoming edition of WWE SmackDown at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Rock will be making an appearance during tonight's show.

The Instagram account of the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia announced on social media today that Charlotte Flair will be present for the March 7, 2025, episode of SmackDown. The 38-year-old took to her Instagram story to react to the announcement and sent a message to her fans in Philadelphia.

"Hey Philly! See you soon," she wrote.

Check out a screenshot of The Queen's Instagram story below:

The Queen sends a message to fans. [Image credit: Screenshot of Charlotte Flair's Instagram story]

Flair returned to action after missing over a year due to injury as the 27th entrant in the Women's Royal Rumble Match at the PLE earlier this month. She emerged victorious and will be challenging Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania 41 in April.

Vince Russo claims Charlotte Flair's return to WWE has been "a swing and a miss"

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo took the Stamford-based company to task for how they had booked Charlotte Flair's return to the ring so far.

Speaking on a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo praised Flair for going through the rehab required to get back in the ring. However, he claimed that the company had not handled her return well so far.

"This whole handling of Charlotte is such a swing and a miss. During her whole rehab, she’s putting up posts on Instagram of her being King Kong. The stuff she was doing, you could see the pain in her face, the pushing the weight and putting the leg brace on and running. I felt them and thought that girl was a beast. I give her all the credit in the world. You could tell how hard she wanted to come back," Russo said. [1:08:09 onwards]

Russo has also claimed that the company buried Tiffany Stratton during Flair's promo last week on SmackDown. It will be interesting to see who walks out of WrestleMania 41 as the WWE Women's Champion.

