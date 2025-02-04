Charlotte Flair's return to WWE has been "a swing and a miss," says Veteran (Exclusive)

Charlotte Flair returned to WWE at Royal Rumble, where she won the 30-woman battle royal match. The Queen was also present on RAW last night, where she confronted Rhea Ripley. However, despite being booked as a top star, the 14-time champion's return has not sat well with wrestling veteran Vince Russo.

Charlotte addressed her injury on RAW this week, noting how much she missed being inside the squared circle. However, the Queen did not receive much positive response from the crowd. She then came face-to-face with Rhea Ripley before noting that she would also be visiting NXT and SmackDown before finalizing her WrestleMania 41 opponent.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo noted that Charlotte Flair has his respect for the work she put in during her rehab phase. The former WWE writer, however, noted that her return has not been handled well.

"This whole handling of Charlotte is such a swing and a miss. During her whole rehab, she’s putting up posts on Instagram of her being King Kong. The stuff she was doing, you could see the pain in her face, the pushing the weight and putting the leg brace on and running. I felt them and thought that girl was a beast. I give her all the credit in the world. You could tell how hard she wanted to come back." [1:08:09 onwards]

Vince Russo also questioned WWE's decision to bring Charlotte Flair back as a babyface:

Charlotte Flair delivered a babyface promo on RAW last night which was not well received by fans. Vince Russo also questioned WWE's booking decision, noting that the 14-time women's champion should have been a heel given that she won the Royal Rumble:

"Then we find out she got divorced in the middle of all that. They didn’t use any of that whatsoever. I believe they thought they were bringing her back as a babyface. I don’t know what they thought but I think it’s a missed opportunity, especially knowing she’s going over in the Royal Rumble."

Charlotte Flair was sidelined for over a year after suffering an injury during her match against Asuka in December 2023. However, upon her return, The Queen was inserted right into the title picture, a decision that has received a lot of flak from the WWE Universe.

