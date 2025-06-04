Charlotte Flair reacts after Mariah May debuts in WWE 

Mariah May left the wrestling world stunned after she showed up on this week's WWE NXT, thus putting all the rumors about her future to rest. Several people have since reacted to May's debut, one among them being Charlotte Flair.

The 26-year-old's debut was utterly shocking as she had only been recently removed from AEW's roster. Though all signs pointed towards her eventually signing with the global juggernaut, none would have expected her to appear in WWE so soon.

Mariah May showed up among the crowd on this week's NXT and quickly made her intentions clear about going for Jacy Jayne's NXT Women's Title. Following the show, May took to her Instagram account to address her massive signing.

Among the sea of comments that flooded in, the one by Charlotte Flair stood out. Though she didn't specifically write anything, The Queen seemed pleased with the former AEW Women's Champion's arrival in the Stamford-based promotion.

Check out her comment below:

It'll be interesting to see what the company has in store for Mariah May. Many have argued that the former AEW star is main roster ready and should have been called up to RAW or SmackDown directly. However, those within WWE might be looking to get May used to its working style before calling her up.

