Charlotte Flair reacts to Roman Reigns breaking silence after his loss at WWE WrestleMania XL

WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair recently commented on Roman Reigns' latest social media update.

At WrestleMania XL Night Two, Roman Reigns lost the Undisputed WWE Universal Title to Cody Rhodes. Fans were concerned about The Tribal Chief's future following his loss, as many speculated that he would take a lengthy break from pro wrestling. However, his latest social media post seemingly suggests he may be preparing for a massive comeback.

On Instagram, Reigns uploaded a video of himself, where he was seen working out in a gym. In the post's caption, The Head of the Table mentioned that he was briefly upset about his defeat at The Show of Shows but was now focused on regaining his spot at the top of WWE.

"Yesterday WE mourned. Today is Day 1," wrote Reigns.

Responding to Reigns' post on Instagram, former Women's Champion Charlotte Flair showed her support, sharing multiple Clapping Hands emojis.

Check out a screenshot of Charlotte Flair's comment on Reigns' post in the tweet below:

Triple H discussed WWE Superstar Roman Reigns' future

Roman Reigns was champion for 1316 days before he lost to Cody Rhodes in Philadelphia. While many are concerned about The Bloodline leader's future, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H has hinted that the company may have some massive plans for the former.

During the WrestleMania XL post-show press conference, The Game praised Reigns' remarkable run, and his memorable match against Cody Rhodes. He added that The Tribal Chief would take things to a whole new level following his loss at The Show of Shows.

"He's changed the industry; he's that good! Can't say enough good stuff about him. And then to do what he did tonight with Cody Rhodes and complete (..). It's not completing this story; it's just getting to the end of this chapter, because he's gonna go on a whole new story now that is going to blow people's minds, I think. And I know he's gonna take it to a whole another level," said Triple H.

It would be exciting to see what plans the Triple H-led creative team has going forward for Reigns and his Bloodline stablemates.

