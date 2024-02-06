Charlotte Flair reacts to star's post during absence from the ring

Charlotte Flair has just reacted to a WWE veteran's post about one of their matches from the past.

Charlotte and Natalya may very well go down as two of the greatest women's wrestlers in the history of WWE. In such a short span, The Queen has already accomplished a lot in her career and is on course to break Ric Flair's record of most world titles.

During her already illustrious career, Flair has faced off against many opponents in several incredible matches. One of her matches that stands out to this day took place at WWE Roadblock in 2016 against Natalya.

A fan recently recalled how great this match was on social media. Natalya agreed with him, saying that it was a fun match. Charlotte also had a heartwarming reaction to the match.

Charlotte Flair has been making incredible progress since her surgery

Last year, Charlotte's quest to win back the Women's Championship was put on hold when she suffered an injury during her match against Asuka. Although she was able to complete the match, it was revealed that she suffered a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus, which would keep her out of the ring for several months.

Flair underwent surgery for her injuries on January 5 and has been in recovery mode ever since then. Although it's only been a few weeks since the surgery, Flair is already making some incredible progress. The Queen recently posted a video on social media showcasing herself doing squats.

At the rate at which Charlotte is going, she will be back in the ring months before her expected date return.

We continue to wish The Queen a speedy recovery and hope to see her back in the ring soon.

