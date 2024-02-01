Charlotte Flair celebrates incredible progress 4 weeks after surgery

Charlotte Flair has provided the WWE Universe with an update following her devastating injury last month on SmackDown. The Queen suffered a significant injury in her match against Damage CTRL's Asuka on the December 8 edition of SmackDown.

The 37-year-old went for a move off of the top rope, but it did not go as planned. She suffered a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus and will be out of action for the foreseeable future. However, she has been regularly sharing updates during her recovery and posted an impressive video today.

Flair underwent surgery on January 5 and has made incredible progress in just four weeks. She shared a video of herself doing squats and noted that it has only been four weeks since she was under the knife in her post seen below.

Ric Flair makes bold claim about Charlotte Flair's return to WWE

All Elite Wrestling's Ric Flair recently made a bold claim about Charlotte's ability to return from injury.

In an interview on Busted Open Radio, Ric Flair suggested that his daughter will be back sooner than expected. The Nature Boy noted that Dr. Dugan claimed that Charlotte Flair was one of the top athletes he has ever performed surgery on and added that his daughter is a "different kind of cat."

"Her recovery, she’s crushing it. She’s actually going to come back faster than they will ever recommend. That’s unbelievable. I thought that might be one of the biggest compliments anybody could ever get. I mean, it's unfortunate that it had to come from a doctor in a hospital, but I keep telling people, man, she's a different kind of cat," he said. [H/T: WrestlingNews]

Charlotte Flair's husband, Andrade El Idolo, returned to WWE as the 4th entrant in the Men's Royal Rumble match. The former NXT Champion wrapped up his tenure in All Elite Wrestling with a loss to Miro at AEW Worlds End last month. It will be interesting to see if the power couple interact on WWE television when Flair is ready to return later this year.

