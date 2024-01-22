Charlotte Flair shares impressive workout just 16 days after surgery

Charlotte Flair has shared an impressive workout following her significant injury last month on WWE SmackDown.

The Queen was in action against Damage CTRL's Asuka on the December 8, 2023, edition of the blue brand. She suffered a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus during the match. The former champion will be out of action for roughly nine months following the injury.

Flair underwent successful surgery on January 5 and shared a positive update about her recovery last week. The SmackDown star has taken to social media once again to provide another update on her recovery.

Charlotte Flair took to her Instagram story today to share an impressive workout video just 16 days following her surgery.

You can check out the video on her Instagram by clicking here.

"35 lbs. #quads," she wrote.

Flair shares impressive workout on Instagram.

Bill Apter suggests WWE star could replace Charlotte Flair in the title picture on SmackDown

Wrestling journalist Bill Apter believes that Charlotte Flair's injury provides an opportunity for Jade Cargill to make an impact on the main roster.

Jade Cargill exited All Elite Wrestling last year and debuted with WWE during the Kickoff Show for Fastlane 2023. Cargill has not competed in a match yet, and Triple H recently stated that she will do so when she is ready for whatever is thrown at her.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Bill Apter wondered if the promotion is ready to bring Jade Cargill to the main roster now that Charlotte Flair is out with an injury. Apter suggested Cargill could debut in the Women's Royal Rumble match this weekend.

"Are they going to now need to hopefully bring the maybe-ready Jade Cargill into the SmackDown mix of the women's division? Now, because Charlotte's gone, and now they've got to come up with some new ideas. So, they've got to bring some new people in. So maybe this would be the entre to bring her [Jade] in after the Royal Rumble or whatever happens at the Rumble," Bill Apter said.

You can check out Apter's comments in the video below:

Ric Flair has claimed that his daughter will return sooner than expected. It will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for the veteran when she returns to action later this year.

Who would you like to see challenge for the WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania 40? Sound off in the comments section below.

Rhea Ripley explains how a Triple H vs. Ric Flair match got her into wrestling. Check out the video below:

Is Dolph Ziggler going to AEW next? We asked him right here.