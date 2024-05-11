Charlotte Flair reacts to Triple H introducing a major debuting name for WWE SmackDown

Charlotte Flair has reacted to a big Triple H message ahead of SmackDown. Things are changing within WWE, and The Game is again at the forefront. The company's Creative Head has been helming the ship through the new Paul Levesque Era as they shape the shows to what they want them to be.

The Game took to Twitter to welcome Alicia Taylor as the new voice of SmackDown. With Mike Rome moving to NXT, the white and gold brand's former ring announcer will enter SmackDown to make match announcements. Shawn Michaels bid her an emotional farewell after the NXT show this week.

Triple H said she was now an official member of the SmackDown brand.

"If you’re part of the #NXTUniverse, you know what an absolute powerhouse @AliciaTaylorNXT is. She was meant to have a @WWE microphone in her hand, and tonight she makes her debut as an official member of the #SmackDown team. Thrilled to be working together again, rockstar," he wrote.

Absent star and former multi-time champion Charlotte Flair reacted to the announcement and congratulated Taylor. She also wished her well ahead of her debut.

"You go woman!!!"

Fans are waiting to see how Triple H brings back Charlotte Flair

Flair has been absent from WWE programming since suffering an injury. At this time, she's not associated with either brand as she was not drafted, thanks to her injury.

When she does return, though, Triple H will be responsible for bringing her back. The star has developed a reputation for coming back and immediately winning a title, no matter who was the champion before.

However, with the new era of WWE, fans will have to wait to see if things have changed for Charlotte Flair and, if they have, how she will be treated on the show.

