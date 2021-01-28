Charlotte Flair reacts to Triple H's bold comment about NXT Women's division

WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair recently responded to Triple H's comments about the NXT Women's division being the best in the world. The Queen added that The Game has every right to make the bold statement.

While speaking with Morales Torres of Lucha Libre Online, Charlotte Flair responded to Triple H's comment that the NXT Women's division is the best in the world. The Queen supported the WWE EVP's comments and stated that he has the right to praise the female roster on the black and gold brand.

“I think Triple H has every right to say that. I mean he is I want to say such a proud papa (dad) of the NXT brand. Because that's kind of how we labeled him as well when we were there. I think whatever division you are in, as a talent, or say in a role like Triple H over the division, you should say you're the best if you don't say you're the best and you don't believe you're in the best you're in the wrong industry. He should say they're the best on the planet, but that doesn't mean that I'm not going to say that the RAW division is the best or Sasha's going to say the SmackDown division is the best. You should feel that way”. said Charlotte Flair.

Charlotte Flair has competed and won titles on all three brands, including NXT

Charlotte Flair honed her wrestling skills in NXT before she made her way to the main roster in 2015. The Queen won the NXT Women's title on one occasion before her move to the main roster. She went on to bag several Women's titles on both RAW and SmackDown, over the next five years or so. Charlotte Flair won the 2020 Royal Rumble match and challenged Rhea Ripley for the NXT Women's title at WrestleMania 36. At the Showcase Of The Immortals, The Queen forced Ripley to tap out and became the NXT Women's Champion for the second time in her career.

Charlotte Flair is currently a mainstay on WWE RAW and holds the Women's Tag Team titles with Asuka.