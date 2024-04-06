Charlotte Flair ready to represent popular WWE faction after Andrade's actions against Dominik Mysterio on SmackDown

On this week's WWE SmackDown, Andrade betrayed Dominik Mysterio and Legado Del Fantasma. On social media, Charlotte Flair reacted to the same.

During the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match, Andrade returned to WWE after departing AEW. Since his return, the former NXT Champion has worked closely with Dominik, but couldn't come to terms in allying with The Judgment Day member.

Taking to Twitter/X, Flair admitted she is ready to represent the Latino World Order during WrestleMania 40 week.

"Si, WOOOO," wrote Flair [in response to a fan asking if she would wear an LWO shirt].

On the December 8, 2023, episode of the blue brand, Flair suffered multiple injuries during a match against Asuka. She is currently sidelined due to a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus. The Queen is currently on the road to recovery and seems to be doing quite well.

Flair is a multi-time women's champion. Throughout the years, she has been an integral part of WrestleMania, having headlined WrestleMania 35 against Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch in a Winner Takes All Match.

Last year, Flair lost the SmackDown Women's Championship to Rhea Ripley in a barnburner of a match at WresleMania 39. Ripley was eventually crowned the inaugural Women's World Champion.

