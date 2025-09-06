Charlotte Flair Received Some Heartbreaking News on WWE SmackDown

Charlotte Flair suffered a major setback last week on SmackDown. Tonight, she received some heartbreaking news.Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss have been feuding with Chelsea Green and the Secret Hervice for the past couple of weeks. This started after Green interrupted Bliss' birthday celebration, only to be embarrassed moments later by getting slammed onto a cake. Hence, last week on SmackDown, Flair and Bliss were set to defend the Women's Tag Team Championship against Chelsea Green and Alba Fyre. The heels ambushed the champions during their entrance. Flair was hurt and had to be taken backstage.Therefore, the match was changed to be a singles match between Alexa Bliss and Chelsea Green. After Bliss won the bout, Green and Alba Fyre attacked her. Charlotte tried to intervene and stop the assault, but she was taken out, too. Tonight, Flair was backstage in the medical room when Alexa walked in and examined her tag team partner. Flair said she needs to get cleared so that they can get revenge. Bliss told her that they would get revenge when the time was right, but Flair needed to rest, relax, and heal her pain. After Bliss left, Flair picked up Lilly and asked if she was still not cleared.Bully Ray Said That Teaming with Alexa Bliss Was the Best Thing to Happen to Charlotte FlairAlthough Charlotte Flair is a decorated star in the women's division, she has always been booed by the fans who don't want to see her in the Women's Championship picture. However, the fans have been on her side ever since she started teaming with Alexa Bliss. This duo has even been successful in the ring and captured the Women's Tag Team Championship.Speaking on his Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray stated that teaming with Alexa Bliss is the best thing that has ever happened to Charlotte's career.&quot;I think this is the best thing maybe ever to happen to Charlotte in her career. We are now looking at Charlotte in a completely different light. She's vulnerable. She's becoming likable through her vulnerability. She's paired up, she's sharing the spotlight with a character and a woman that the universe loves,&quot; said Ray. [H/T: Wrestling Inc]It remains to be seen when Charlotte Flair will be cleared to compete again.