"I wish I knew who I was"- WWE star reflects on Becky Lynch rivalry

Charlotte Flair wishes she had a better understanding of her WWE persona during her rivalry with Becky Lynch in 2018 and 2019.

Lynch and Flair were involved in nine pay-per-view matches against each other between August 2018 and May 2019. The highlight of the storyline came when Lynch defeated Flair and Ronda Rousey in the main event of WrestleMania 35.

Speaking to Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso, Flair reflected on her on-screen rivalry with her real-life best friend. The 35-year-old said she knows more about her current “unhinged” character than the one she portrayed during her feud with Lynch:

“This is Charlotte Flair unhinged, and I hope they let me be more unhinged,” said Flair. “I’m having so much fun. I had put so much pressure on myself the past four, five years, and I eventually have to let this go, but I wish I knew who I was during the Becky feud. I’ve grown so much since then. I’m not scared, and I wish I could go back in time and take those handcuffs off myself. That’s why I can’t wait to have the sequel with her [Rhea Ripley at Hell in a Cell]. It’s going to be epic.”

Becky Lynch gave birth to her first child with fellow WWE Superstar Seth Rollins, Roux, in December 2020. The 34-year-old has not appeared on WWE television in 13 months, but she has repeatedly teased that her return could be on the horizon.

Meanwhile, Charlotte Flair is set to challenge Rhea Ripley for the RAW Women's Championship at Sunday's Hell in a Cell pay-per-view. Flair won their only previous one-on-one match at WrestleMania 36 in April 2020.

Latest updates on Becky Lynch’s WWE return

Becky Lynch held the RAW Women's Championship for 398 days

According to PW Insider’s Mike Johnson, Becky Lynch recently worked out with NXT Superstar Indi Hartwell in the ring at WWE’s Performance Center training facility.

While Lynch’s return date is still unknown, Johnson added that SummerSlam 2021 is considered an “all hands on deck” event. The pay-per-view is due to be held at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada on August 21.

Becky Lynch was recently pictured at Seth Rollins’ Black and Brave Wrestling Academy. As the Instagram post above shows, the WrestleMania 35 main-eventer appears to be in top shape ahead of her WWE return.

