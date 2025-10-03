  • home icon
  • Charlotte Flair responds to female WWE star after she video calls Ric Flair

By Aashrit Satija
Modified Oct 03, 2025 08:41 GMT
Charlotte Flair is a 14-time World Champion [Image credits: WWE's and star's Instagram handles]

WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair recently took to social media to send a message to a popular female RAW star after she video-called Ric Flair. The name in question is Bayley.

The Role Model is currently undergoing a massive character transformation in the Stamford-based promotion's weekly programming. The former Damage CTRL member recently brought back her 'hugger' gimmick, but it did not last for too long. She appears to be trying to portray a split-personality gimmick.

Ahead of the upcoming edition of SmackDown, Bayley recently took to X/Twitter to upload a screenshot of her video call with WWE legend Ric Flair. In her post's caption, The Role Model sent a message to The Nature Boy, teasing the latter after the San Francisco 49ers defeated the Los Angeles Rams. Following this, Charlotte Flair replied to the former Women's Champion, unhappy after her team lost. She told her co-worker that her celebration wasn't right.

"This ain’t riiiiiiiight…… [angry face emoji]," she wrote.

Check out her post below:

Charlotte Flair talked about wanting a different moniker in WWE

During a recent interview on Post Run High, Charlotte Flair revealed that she had pitched a few different names to WWE, including "Elizabeth Reid," which was a tribute to her late brother.

The Queen added that the company named her Charlotte Flair because her dad, legendary Ric Flair, was from Charlotte.

"I pitched a few names. I pitched Elizabeth Reid. I loved Miss Elizabeth, and then my little brother's name was Reid. But they were like, 'No, your dad's from Charlotte. We'll name you Charlotte.'"

After making a massive name in singles competition by winning 14 world championships, Charlotte Flair is currently enjoying her time in the tag team division of World Wrestling Entertainment. She is the current Women's Tag Team Champion alongside Alexa Bliss.

It will be interesting to see what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for The Queen's future.

