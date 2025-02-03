Charlotte Flair responds to massive fan backlash with a bold message

Charlotte Flair's victory at Royal Rumble 2025 was met with backlash from fans. However, The Queen seems unbothered by the criticism as she sent a message ahead of her appearance on RAW.

Charlotte returned to action at WWE's recently concluded premium live event after being sidelined for several months. She was the entrant #27 in the Women's Royal Rumble match and won the match after eliminating Roxanne Perez and three other competitors.

However, the win has not sat with the majority of the WWE Universe, as many did not appreciate her getting another title shot right after returning and voiced their criticism through social media. Charlotte Flair, though, seems unbothered by the fans' opinions as she sent a message on X (formerly known as Twitter):

"Stay happy, sad, little or BIG mad. I'm back!"- she posted.

Charlotte Flair's WrestleMania 41 opponent reportedly revealed

Charlotte Flair won a title opportunity at Royal Rumble as she outlasted 29 other women to win the women's battle royal. While she is yet to choose her WrestleMania 41 opponent officially, a new report has noted that her dancing partner for the Showcase of Immortals has been finalized.

According to Sean Rass Sapp of Fightful, The Queen is likely to face Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship. Flair is announced for tonight's RAW but is unlikely to reveal her decision this quickly.

Before Royal Rumble, Charlotte was last seen in action in December 2023. She suffered an injury during her match against Asuka which sidelined her for over a year. However, the Queen has been inserted directly into the championship program upon her return and has the option of choosing the champion of her choice after her big win this weekend.

Charlotte Flair is already a 14-time Women's Champion in WWE and is closing in on the record held by her dad Ric Flair and John Cena. She could inch closer to the record in a few months if she manages to defeat Tiffany Stratton in the potential match between them.

