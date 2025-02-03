Charlotte Flair's WrestleMania 41 opponent revealed - Reports

WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair completed the perfect return from injury by winning the women's Royal Rumble Match to punch her ticket to a championship bout at WrestleMania 41. A recent report has shed light on who The Queen could face at The Showcase of Immortals.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, the Stamford-based company had planned for the multi-time Women's Champion to win the 'Rumble as of last week. The report also noted that the 38-year-old would go up against Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania 41.

Charlotte Flair entered the Royal Rumble match at #27, marking her first WWE appearance since December 2023. The Queen effected a total of four eliminations (Michin, Piper Niven, Nia Jax, and Roxanne Perez) on her way to winning the bout.

Wrestling veteran shares his take on Charlotte Flair's Royal Rumble win

Jey Uso and Charlotte Flair winning the Royal Rumble Matches has garnered mixed emotions among wrestling fans. Former WWE head writer Vince Russo also weighed in with his opinion.

During his appearance on Sportskeeda Wrestling's WWE Royal Rumble Review and Breakdown, Russo stated that although having Charlotte win the bout was predictable, it was the right thing to do. The veteran praised the latter's in-ring ability, claiming she is the best female wrestler on the roster. The 64-year-old noted he had no problem with the outcome of the Women's Royal Rumble Match.

"I think it's good. I think that's what they should have done. [...] Charlotte Flair in that ring was the best wrestler, and she is the best wrestler. And every time she's been healthy, she's been heads and tails above everybody else. And you can't bring somebody back after a year-long injury and not have them win the 'Rumble. She's the best women's wrestler on the roster. She's been away for a year. Predictable, yes, but Chris, sometimes when you're writing this stuff, you've got to give the people what they want. And I had no problem with that outcome whatsoever," he said. [From 01:52 onwards]

You can check out Vince Russo's comments in the video below:

Charlotte Flair's last WrestleMania appearance ended in a loss to Rhea Ripley two years ago. The Eradicator put in a strong performance to dethrone The Queen and become the WWE SmackDown Women's Champion at WrestleMania 39. The Stamford-based wrestling promotion later re-branded the title as the Women's World Championship.

