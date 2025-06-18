Charlotte Flair reveals her current relationship status with former partner

WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair recently discussed her relationship status with a popular name in professional wrestling. It is none other than the current Women's Intercontinental Champion, Becky Lynch.

Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch are two of the biggest names on the Stamford-based promotion's current roster. The two stars have faced each other multiple times throughout their careers, but they have also been tag team partners on WWE TV on several occasions.

During a recent edition of the Games with Names podcast, the host asked Charlotte Flair about her current relationship status with her former partner, Becky Lynch. The Queen first said that their relationship was "cordial," but later mentioned that everything was good between them.

Flair added that she believed she would cross paths with Lynch in the future as there was "more meat" left in their storyline.

"We're cordial. [Laughs] No, we're good. I still think there's some story left there, so. I think there's more meat. I don't think there's a nail in the coffin yet," she said. [45:21 - 45:41]

Check out the podcast below:

Tommy Carlucci wanted to see Becky Lynch reignite her storyline with Charlotte Flair in WWE

Ahead of Becky Lynch's Intercontinental Championship win against Lyra Valkyria at Money in the Bank 2025, Tommy Carlucci predicted the outcome of the match on an episode of Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word podcast.

Carlucci added that he wanted Lynch to reignite her feud with Charlotte Flair instead of Bayley, as he believed The Man and The Queen had a lot of history.

"I think Becky's gonna win. I think they need her to have the title at this time. And I'm gonna switch a little bit. I don't think Bayley's gonna give... I'd like to see Charlotte get involved and start a little angle between Charlotte and Becky, who have a lot of heat, who have a lot of history together. And I think people would rather see Charlotte and Becky besides Bayley because Bayley is boring," he said.

Becky Lynch is currently in a heated feud with Bayley, and the two are set to face each other for the Women's Intercontinental Championship on next week's RAW. It remains to be seen if the Triple H-led creative team will book a feud between The Man and Charlotte Flair anytime soon.

