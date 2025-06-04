Massive WWE star, not Bayley, reigniting historic rivalry with Becky Lynch is a must, says ex-WWE employee

Becky Lynch is set to challenge Lyra Valkyria for the Women's Intercontinental Championship at WWE Money in the Bank. Former WWE employee Tommy Carlucci recently suggested a SmackDown star should target The Man following her clash with her compatriot.

The 38-year-old returned to WWE after over a year of absence at WrestleMania 41 to replace Bayley as Valkyria's partner to take on The Judgment Day's Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. Ahead of the Women's Tag Team match, The Role Model was mysteriously attacked backstage. Although The Man and her partner won the title at The Show of Shows, they lost it the following night on RAW to Morgan and Rodriguez. Lynch has since turned heel and entered a feud with the Women's Intercontinental Champion. She has also revealed herself as Bayley's mystery attacker.

While speaking on the Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word podcast, Carlucci predicted that The Man would dethrone Valkyria at Money in the Bank. Meanwhile, he disclosed that he would rather see Charlotte Flair go after Lynch to reignite their historic feud than have Bayley return to have a program with Big Time Becks:

"I think Becky's gonna win. I think they need her to have the title at this time. And I'm gonna switch a little bit. I don't think Bayley's gonna give... I'd like to see Charlotte get involved and start a little angle between Charlotte and Becky, who have a lot of heat, who have a lot of history together. And I think people would rather see Charlotte and Becky besides Bayley because Bayley is boring," he said. [From 35:44 to 36:07]

Bill Apter thinks Becky Lynch will lose at WWE Money in the Bank

On a recent episode of Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, veteran journalist Bill Apter discussed Becky Lynch's highly anticipated square-off with Lyra Valkyria this Saturday at Money in the Bank.

Apter predicted that The Man would fail to capture the championship. Meanwhile, he speculated that fans would see a more vicious side of Valkyria:

"I think Lyra Valkyria is going to retain her championship. I think we are going to see a Lyra more vicious than we have ever seen her before. We saw her the other night on TV. She has got this new angry attitude, which I think is really, really great. I do like that very much. And I think that, I think it's gonna be a brawl and I think that Lyra is gonna embarrass Becky and Lyra is gonna keep her title," Apter said. [7:18 onwards]

Lynch has never beaten Valkyria in WWE. It would be interesting to see if she would finally break her losing streak against her compatriot this Saturday at Money in the Bank.

About the author Ahmed Hamdy Ahmed Hamdy is an Egyptian journalist with a decade of experience in sports journalism, specializing in pro wrestling and football.



Hamdy kicked off his career as a sports reporter for Al-Ahram Weekly. He then became a producer/reporter for Mal Masr TV program on the Egyptian channel ON TV. In the following years, Hamdy worked as a reporter for several international news outlets, including Deutsche Welle (Germany), As-Safir (Lebanon), and Al-Monitor (U.S.A).



In 2014, Hamdy joined leading Egyptian newspaper Al Masry Al Youm, where he is now a Senior Sports Editor. In addition to all that, the Egyptian also worked as a sports editor for Sport360 and feature writer for Manshoor.com.



Hamdy has covered several sports events throughout the past few years, including WWE's tour in Egypt and the 2019 African Cup of Nations.



The experienced journalist joined Sportskeeda's pro wrestling feature writers team in early 2021. Since then, his work has managed to get millions of reads. Know More