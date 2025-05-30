Major Bayley WWE return update

WWE Superstar Bayley has shared an update on social media hinting at her return to the squared circle. The Role Model has been out of action for nearly a month and a half.
The 35-year-old was attacked backstage during the WrestleMania countdown show. She was slated to team up with Lyra Valkyria to challenge Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 41 but was replaced by Becky Lynch, who later revealed that she was the one who took out the former Damage CTRL member.
After putting a target on The Man, Bayley recently took to her Instagram Stories to share a video of herself training inside the squared circle ahead of her imminent return. She appears to be ready to step back inside the WWE ring.
Here is a screengrab of the Instagram story:
Wrestling veteran shares his honest take on Bayley
During a recent episode of Writing with Russo, wrestling veteran Vince Russo got brutally honest about his take on The Role Model.
The former WWE head writer opined that the veteran's character had turned stale. He stated that her character needed to be revitalized while pointing out WWE's lack of effort in trying to do so.
"I am sure Pamela Rose Martinez is a sweetheart of a woman. I don't have any doubts about that whatsoever. I really don't. Her character's stale. As stale as you can get. There is no meat on the bone. There is nothing there. You have to do something. I mean, something needs to be done to totally bro, to revitalize the character. And it seems, it seems every time they wanna do that, it's either turn her a babyface or turn her a heel. It's like they never wanna put the work or the investment in," he said. [From 8:04 onwards]
You can check out Vince Russo's comments in the video below:
Bayley is likely to go after Becky Lynch upon her return to WWE programming. It remains to be seen if WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria will get involved in the rivalry between two of The Four Horsewomen.