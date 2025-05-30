Major Bayley WWE return update

WWE Superstar Bayley has shared an update on social media hinting at her return to the squared circle. The Role Model has been out of action for nearly a month and a half.

Ad

The 35-year-old was attacked backstage during the WrestleMania countdown show. She was slated to team up with Lyra Valkyria to challenge Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 41 but was replaced by Becky Lynch, who later revealed that she was the one who took out the former Damage CTRL member.

After putting a target on The Man, Bayley recently took to her Instagram Stories to share a video of herself training inside the squared circle ahead of her imminent return. She appears to be ready to step back inside the WWE ring.

Ad

Trending

Here is a screengrab of the Instagram story:

Details of Goldberg's last match HERE

Bayley trains ahead of her return (Photo credits: WWE Superstar's Instagram story)

Wrestling veteran shares his honest take on Bayley

During a recent episode of Writing with Russo, wrestling veteran Vince Russo got brutally honest about his take on The Role Model.

Ad

The former WWE head writer opined that the veteran's character had turned stale. He stated that her character needed to be revitalized while pointing out WWE's lack of effort in trying to do so.

"I am sure Pamela Rose Martinez is a sweetheart of a woman. I don't have any doubts about that whatsoever. I really don't. Her character's stale. As stale as you can get. There is no meat on the bone. There is nothing there. You have to do something. I mean, something needs to be done to totally bro, to revitalize the character. And it seems, it seems every time they wanna do that, it's either turn her a babyface or turn her a heel. It's like they never wanna put the work or the investment in," he said. [From 8:04 onwards]

Ad

You can check out Vince Russo's comments in the video below:

Bayley is likely to go after Becky Lynch upon her return to WWE programming. It remains to be seen if WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria will get involved in the rivalry between two of The Four Horsewomen.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Verma Ankit Verma is a WWE news writer with over four years of experience in the writing field. He graduated with a Master’s degree in Physical Sciences, but his love and passion for writing and pro wrestling led him to create content about it.



He writes his articles putting himself in the readers’ shoes, making sure it’s as simply written, informative, and straight to the point as possible while being devoid of opinion. Ankit strives to present accurate information by ensuring the source is credible and cross-checking all facts and figures.



Ankit would have liked to have managed Kane during The Attitude Era, helping to take the Big Red Monster to greater heights than his brother/rival, The Undertaker. His favorite pro wrestler of all time is AJ Styles.



When Ankit is not writing for Sportskeeda, he enjoys spending his time studying astronomy and playing cricket. Know More