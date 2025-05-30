Major Bayley WWE return update

By Ankit Verma
Modified May 30, 2025 19:08 GMT
Bayley backstage on NXT (Picture Courtesy: WWE.com)
Bayley backstage on NXT (Picture Courtesy: WWE.com)

WWE Superstar Bayley has shared an update on social media hinting at her return to the squared circle. The Role Model has been out of action for nearly a month and a half.

Ad

The 35-year-old was attacked backstage during the WrestleMania countdown show. She was slated to team up with Lyra Valkyria to challenge Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 41 but was replaced by Becky Lynch, who later revealed that she was the one who took out the former Damage CTRL member.

After putting a target on The Man, Bayley recently took to her Instagram Stories to share a video of herself training inside the squared circle ahead of her imminent return. She appears to be ready to step back inside the WWE ring.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Here is a screengrab of the Instagram story:

Details of Goldberg's last match HERE

Bayley trains ahead of her return (Photo credits: WWE Superstar&#039;s Instagram story)
Bayley trains ahead of her return (Photo credits: WWE Superstar's Instagram story)

Wrestling veteran shares his honest take on Bayley

During a recent episode of Writing with Russo, wrestling veteran Vince Russo got brutally honest about his take on The Role Model.

Ad

The former WWE head writer opined that the veteran's character had turned stale. He stated that her character needed to be revitalized while pointing out WWE's lack of effort in trying to do so.

"I am sure Pamela Rose Martinez is a sweetheart of a woman. I don't have any doubts about that whatsoever. I really don't. Her character's stale. As stale as you can get. There is no meat on the bone. There is nothing there. You have to do something. I mean, something needs to be done to totally bro, to revitalize the character. And it seems, it seems every time they wanna do that, it's either turn her a babyface or turn her a heel. It's like they never wanna put the work or the investment in," he said. [From 8:04 onwards]
Ad

You can check out Vince Russo's comments in the video below:

youtube-cover

Bayley is likely to go after Becky Lynch upon her return to WWE programming. It remains to be seen if WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria will get involved in the rivalry between two of The Four Horsewomen.

About the author
Ankit Verma

Ankit Verma

Ankit Verma is a WWE news writer with over four years of experience in the writing field. He graduated with a Master’s degree in Physical Sciences, but his love and passion for writing and pro wrestling led him to create content about it.

He writes his articles putting himself in the readers’ shoes, making sure it’s as simply written, informative, and straight to the point as possible while being devoid of opinion. Ankit strives to present accurate information by ensuring the source is credible and cross-checking all facts and figures.

Ankit would have liked to have managed Kane during The Attitude Era, helping to take the Big Red Monster to greater heights than his brother/rival, The Undertaker. His favorite pro wrestler of all time is AJ Styles.

When Ankit is not writing for Sportskeeda, he enjoys spending his time studying astronomy and playing cricket.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Jacob Terrell
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications